Final Score North Andover's Cordes hits 1,000 points

Brooke Cordes came out of halftime one point shy of reaching 1,000 for her career, but caught a pass early in the third from teammate Taina Mair and drilled a 3 from the top of the key to reach the milestone in Brooks’ 55-49 loss to Thayer. The North Andover native finished with 22 points, and became just the fourth girl in Brooks history to reach 1,000 points.
Survilas paces Salem
Anthony Survilas scored twice and Spencer Deane had 36 saves as Salem recorded an impressive 4-0 victory over Pinkerton. The Blue Devils improved to 14-2-3 overall.
Williamson places third
Pentucket had one placer at the Division 3 state meet in junior Nic Williamson, who took third at 145 pounds. With the finish, he qualifies for next week’s All-State meet.
Welcome back
Tyler Whitney-Sidney returned from an injury that sidelined him a month and scored 16 points to help Brooks take down Thayer, 81-61. Junior guard Matt Mulvey led the way for Brooks with a career-high 25 points.
