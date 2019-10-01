Wood earns win No. 100
North Andover boys soccer coach Kyle Wood picked up his 100th win on Tuesday after a 1-0 win over Dracut. Andrew Howard scored the goal, and Tyler Bussell pitched the shutout in net for the Knights (7-0-1).
Robito to Bevens in OT
Abbey Bevens scored twice for the Pelham field hockey team, and each time she was set up by a nice pass from teammate Madi Robito. The second goal came in overtime to lift the Pythons to a 2-1 win over Sanborn.
Can’t stop Cabral
Arlette Cabral led the way for the PMA volleyball team with 7 kills and 7 aces in a 3-1 win over Nashoba Tech. Sara D’Agostino chipped in with 6 blocks and 15 service points for the Panthers.
Hillies qualify
Haverhill’s surprising golf team had a huge 10.5-9.5 win at Billerica to qualify for the state tournament. Among the winners for the Hillies (8-2) was Jackson DiFloures, who was the medalist with a 37, and Will Madden had a huge putt on the final hole to clinch the victory.
Finale for Cross
In her last home meet of her career, Pinkerton senior Meghan Cross finished first in 19:44 for 3.1 miles to pace the Astros to an tri-meet win over Salem and Dover. Silvia Caddell finished second for Salem.
Collazo aces it
Zaria Collazo had a whopping 20 service points, including nine aces, as Whittier Tech swept Notre Dame of Tyngsboro to improve to 7-3.
‘Moda Mode’ engaged
After three straight wins, it looks like the Central Catholic girls soccer team is hitting its stride. Both Victoria Moda and Sydney Wnek scored twice for the Raiders in a 5-0 win over Methuen. It was Moda’s birthday, and she also committed to row at nationally-ranked Wisconsin earlier in the day.
Double Dellea
A pair of second-half goals from Meggie Dellea lifted the Haverhill girls soccer team to a 2-0 win over Lowell. The junior forward now has 10 goals for the year.
Astros explode in second
The Pinkerton girls soccer team trailed Dover 2-0 at halftime, but came out of the break on fire. The Astros dropped four goals in the final 40 minutes to earn a 4-2 win.
