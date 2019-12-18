Mito-Action Game
North Andover hockey is benefitting “Mito-Action” mitochondrial research during Sunday’s game vs. Tewksbury at Merrimack College (7:30 p.m.). The cause is dear to the Knights as North Andover standout Michael Harty’s brother, Matthew, died 6 years ago from the disease. Money will be raised that night through raffles, “chuck a puck,” and part of the gate proceeds.
Great first start
Making his first varsity start in net, junior Spencer Deane came up with 37 huge saves — and more than a handful down the stretch — to help Salem hold on for a 2-1 season-opening win over Bedford. Austin Salvetti scored both goals for the Blue Devils.
McCann sparks Knights
Anthony McCann bumped up to 120 pounds and started the meet with a first-period pin as North Andover clipped Concord-Carlisle, 42-30.
Buffagna stays hot
The Glynn brothers, Jimmy and Mike, both won, Matt Shaw had a 37-second pin at 152 and Brian Buffagna continues to impress at 182, recording a second-period pin to stay unbeaten, as Central Catholic rolled past Tewksbury 54-24.
Andover momentum
Down 26-0 to Wakefield, Andover roared back and pulled out the win 37-29. Heavyweight A.J. Heidtke, who only has been wrestling for three weeks, won by pin in 52 seconds to win it. Coach Mike Bolduc said the big turning points were tough wins by Jonathan Davila at 145 over a WHS captain and by Elias Maita at 160 over the Salem
Blue Devil Classic champ.
Blue Devils roll
The Salem wrestling team used six pins, the quickest from junior George Boudreau at 145 (1:07), to roll past Nashua North, 52-24. Boudreau stayed a perfect 6-0 on the young season with the win, as did heavyweight Josh Ozoria.
1,000-point club
Junior guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 22 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career, as Brooks whipped Groton, 75-38.
Fast fall
Luis Mauricio made quick work of his opponent, earning a pin in just 19 seconds to help Lawrence beat Dracut, 30-25.
Freshman fantastic
After scoring 10 points in her high school debut, Salem freshman Olivia Murray followed by dropping 16 with three 3s in a 44-32 win over Dover. Stella Hazelton chipped in with 9 points on three 3s, and Briana Boucher added 6.
Pythons previal
Jordyn Galgay made some clutch free throws down the stretch, and McKenna Williams finished with a game-high 13 points with three 3s to lead Pelham to a 40-28 win over Sanborn. Ellen McGough had a team-high 10 points for the Indians.
On the Rader
In what was billed as the “match of the night,” Methuen’s Adam Rader earned a big win at 126 over defending sectional champ Matt Bobola of Xaverian. That helped the Rangers take a season-opening 48-30 win.
Knocking off champs
The Brooks girls basketball team remained unbeaten with a 75-62 win over defending Prep Class B champion Groton, which only lost two players from last year’s squad. Samantha Dewey (31 points, 6 rebounds), Taina Mair (18 points, 8 boards, 8 assists) and North Andover’s Brooke Cordes (12 points, 12 boards) led the way for Brooks (4-0).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.