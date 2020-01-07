Panos sinks Tewksbury
Trailing by 15 after three quarters, North Andover stormed back for a 45-43 win over Tewksbury. Caitlin Panos’ game-winning runner in the lane came with three seconds left. Hannah Martin had 15 and Panos had 12 points.
Traficante keys win
Anthony Traficante had his best game of the season, scoring 20 points and controlling the boards as Central Catholic held off Dracut, 65-62. Xavier McKenzie chipped in with 16 for the Raiders (6-2).
Williams’ way
McKenna Williams finished with 13 points to lead Pelham to a 34-31 win over Laconia. Lili Rutherford added 7 for the Pythons.
Career high
Matt Crowley scored a career-high 19 points and Pelham scored 50 points in the middle two quarters in a 72-32 win over Laconia.
Rangers break ice
Methuen’s girls stormed back from a 25-7 halftime deficit with 45 points in the second half to grab their first win of the season, 52-49 over Lowell. Stephanie Tardugno led the way with 17 points, two more than Olivia Barron.
Desmarais’ 75-footer
Riley Desmarais hit a Hail Mary at the half (it was at least 75-feet, said coach E.J. Perry) to give Windham a 22-15 lead and the momentum. Salem battled back, but missed a 35-foot buzzer-beater and the Jags prevailed 55-52. Desmarais (19 points, 4-5 3’s, 4 assists), Westin Lippold (12 points). Luke Schramm (9 rebounds) and Desmarais played all 32 minutes. Trevor DeMinico (14) and Michael Ference (12) led Salem.
Wolinski, Knights erupt
North Andover (1-6) earned its first win, rolling past Tewksbury 65-48. Junior Jake Wolinski had been averaging 2.2 points, but he was feeling it and had 4 treys and 16 points. Matt Kutz added 13 and Kyle Moore 11. Aidan Heim was a force on the defensive end for the Knights, who hit an eye-popping 16 3-pointers.
PMA snaps skid
Guards Eva Fabino and Shannon Colleyer both had nine points as Presentation of Mary snapped a four-game losing streak with a 38-24 victory over Chelsea.
Houghton leads way
Madison Houghton scored 13 points to lead the Sanborn girls to their first win, 51-26, over Oyster River.
Mejia red-hot
Jeremiah Mejia drilled five 3-pointers and poured in 33 points as Greater Lawrence thumped Northeast 59-47. The Wildcats rode a 25-point first quarter.
