It’s not officially over, with the weather postponing the pole vault to Monday, but Pentucket all but wrapped up first in the D4 State Relays Saturday. With 54 points, it’s six ahead of runner-up Stoneham.
Pentucket came in first in four relays — the high jump, shuttle hurdles, 4x100 and 4x800. Emily Rubio, Sabrina Campbell and Reese Gallant comprised the high jump relay and all were on at least one other winning relay. Emily Rubio was also on the shuttle hurdles and 4x200 relay, Sabrina Campbell was on the 4x100 and 4x800 and Gallant took part on the 4x100.
Bomba a triple winner,
but Windham in 2nd
Windham junior Jackson Bomba won both hurdles (15.46/41.55) and combined with Quinn Cerami, Braeden Manti and Landon Neal to win the 4x100 in 43.99. The Jags led Coe-Brown, 104-98, heading into the final event remaining, the triple jump. But the Northwood school grabbed a second and a third while the Jaguars were shut out. That was enough to give the Bears the title 112-104. They also won the last D2 crown in 2019, with last year postponed. Windham now has been runner-up three times but has never won the title.
Cerami, Manti and Neal also scored a whopping 31 points in the 100 and 200 open races. Cerami and Bomba also ran on the third-place 4x400 team.
The Jags also won the 4x800 with Logan Carter, Cole Flenniken, Jack Conrad and Trey Gonzalez. Curtis Shattuck won the long jump. Sanborn senior Max Lussier also was brilliant, winning the pole vault (13-0), javelin (146-7) and high jump (6-2) to lead the Indians to a surprising third-place finish.
Hughes, LaChapelle star
Abby Hughes won the 800 meters in 2:18.24 and helped Windham to a third in the 4x400 at the Division 2 State Meet. Sanborn’s Kaylen LaChapelle placed in the long jump, triple jump and high jump. Pelham’s Gwenyth Dahlinger earned third in the 100 and 200.
Piessens,
Windham walk off
With a runner on second and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Larissa Piessens singled to left field, scoring Ella Tower and giving Windham an 11-10 walkoff victory over Pinkerton. Piessens finished the game with three hits and three RBIs, while Tower was the winning pitcher.
Michaud caps rally
Pinkerton rallied from four runs down, and Tyler Michaud drove home the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh with an RBI single. Max Lukeman then shut down Windham in the bottom of the inning to clinch a 10-7 win for the Astros. Jacob Albert scored three runs for the winners, while Tom Rioux drove in three runs.
Nunez: Mr. OT
Gabe Nunez won his second overtime match of the week at 160 pounds, this time 10-8, as Haverhill slipped past Dracut 39-33.
Great Graham!
Emily Graham got the win with 11 strikeouts and had a double and a triple and three RBIs as Whittier defeated Shawsheen 7-4. Catcher Dani Lear was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and threw out two runners trying to steal.
Boisvert returns
Sebastien Boisvert, in his first meet of the season, recorded a pin in 1:30 at 120 pounds to highlight Whittier’s 51-24 win over Greater Lawrence.
Senior Day win
Tate Thompson had 11 kills as Pinkerton shut out Londonderry on Senior Night to finish the regular season at 11-3.
Fleming rules dash
Pinkerton’s Ben Fleming earned the area’s lone individual victory, winning the 100 dash in 11.34 to lead the Astros to third place as a team (56 points) at the New Hampshire Division 1 Meet on Friday. Ryan Dane took second the long jump (20-5.5) and third in the 200 (23.44) while Stephen Connelly was second in the 1,600 (4:18.34) and third in the 800 (1:57.04). Salem’s Aidan McDonald was second in the 200 (23.26) and fourth in the 100 (11.56), as the Blue Devils took 12th as a team (18 points).
Cox delivers
After Kris Rhoton and Brendon Garcia saved points by avoiding pins, Tommy Cox had a 29-second pin at 170 to start a string of four straight North Andover wins in a 42-37 victory over Lowell.
First varsity win
Sophomore Dillon Dao notched his first varsity win and it was a big one, a 40-second pin at 138, as Methuen defeated Chelmsford 36-27. Ryan Melo had an impressive 53-second pin at 170 for the Rangers (6-0).
Dynamic Donovan
Junior Makenna Donovan had two doubles, two home runs and drove in six runs as Methuen’s bats came alive in a 19-5 rout of Chelmsford. Stephanie Tardugno was 5 for 6 and Ariana Baez aldo had a home run. Freshman Mackenzie Yirrell struck out 10 and got the win.
Roa, Reggies break through
Victor Roa did plenty of damage out of the No. 9 spot, going 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and was the winning pitcher as Greater Lawrence earned its first victory of the season, 12-10 over Northeast. Roderick Martinez added two hit and scored twice and Christopher Frica drove in two for the Reggies.
Avellani red hot
Nick Avellani was 4 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored as Methuen held off Chelmsford 9-7. Ronnal Marizan added two hits and scored twice for the winners.
O’Brien stays hot at the plate
Katie O’Brien was 3 for 4 — making her 9 for 12 in her last three games — scored three runs and drove in four as Andover beat Lawrence 16-0 in five innings. Pitcher Jackie Giordano struck out 10 and allowed just two hits and no walks for the winners.
Another Hillie win
Haverhill’s girls lacrosse team notched its second win of the season with an exciting 9-8 win over Tewksbury. Katrina Savvas and Cailey Simard both had hat tricks for the Hillies.
Turnaround pin
Engaged in a close match at 170, Miles Fraser got a pin with 30 seconds left to give Andover the momentum it needed for a 43-33 win over Lawrence. Yasser Maita also had a big overtime win at 220 for the Warriors (3-3).
A perfect 4
Salem freshman Addison Lucier had 4 hits, 4 RBIs and 4 runs scored to highlight the Blue Devils’ 14-2 blowout of Alvirne. Salem will enter the tournament next week with a 16-1 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.