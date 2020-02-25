The Pentucket girls track team had a lot to be proud of at Tuesday’s State Pentathlon Championship after taking first place as a team with 8,306 points. The Sachems were led by the fourth-place finish of Emily Rubio (3,064), the eighth-place finish of Madi Krohto (2,921) and Kinneal Dickens coming in 40th (2,321).
“What an outstanding accomplishment for the girls,” said head coach Steve Derro.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of them.”
DaSilva, Jags hang on
Joey DaSilva finished with a team-high 19 points, and Windham hit some big free throws down the stretch to hold on for a much-needed 51-48 win over Concord. The Jaguars (7-7) are fighting for playoff seeded in NH Division 1.
