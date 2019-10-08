Final Score: Pentucket’s Langlois picks up win No. 200

No. 200 for Langlois
It was a memorable night for Pentucket boys soccer and 20-year head coach Christian Langlois, whose squad took down Danvers, 3-2, to give the beloved coach his 200th career win. The highlight in this one came from Joe MacDonald, who, off a free kick from 40 yards out, curved in a beautiful shot that sailed over the goalie’s head and under the crossbar.
Big win for Owls
The Timberlane boys soccer team made a big statement as playoffs draw closer, taking down previously one-loss Hanover, 2-0. Michael Giangregorio and Matthew Barney were the goal scorers, and Dimitri Kakouris pitched his fifth shutout of the year for the Owls (7-2-2).
Teammates go low
The Pinkerton golf team was at home course Hoodkroft for its final meet, and certainly used the familiar terrain to its advantage. The duo of Phil Daniele and Kyle Raspuzzi each fired 2-under 34s to lead the Astros (22-1) to a quad-meet win over Salem and Manchester Central.
Pair of firsts
Both Antonio Furtado and Rami Eid scored their first goals of the season to lead the Pelham boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over Kingswood.
Pink out
The Sanborn field hockey team celebrated its Breast Cancer Awareness night by wearing pink jerseys and taking down Pembroke, 5-0. Ella Cotter and Avery Peters each scored twice for the Indians (6-5). “The sky even turned pink for us after the game!” laughed Sanborn head coach Vicki Parady-Guay.
Depth sinks Sachems
Pentucket sophomore Phoebe Rubio took top honors with a fine time of 18:47 on the 2.94-mile Maudslay Park course, and the Sachems took three of the top five places. But they couldn’t keep pace with Newburyport’s depth and dropped its first meet of the season, 29-30. The Newburyport boys also handed Pentucket its first loss as well.
Tommy and Timmy time
Andover golf’s undefeated season was on the line. The Warriors trailed Chelmsford 9-6 after the first six groups had come through, but No. 7 and No. 8 golfers Tommy Tavenner (2up) and Timmy Kobelski (3&1) both won their matches outright to lift the Warriors to an 11-9 win.
Pivotal win
Haverhill’s girls soccer team got closer to .500 (5-6) with a pivotal 2-1 win over Dracut. Meggie Dellea scored on a penalty shot, Taylor Bruneau scored the game-winner and Felicya DeCicco made 11 saves.
A Souza special
The Andover girls soccer team rolled to its sixth straight win after taking down Lowell, 4-0. Rachel Souza scored twice for the surging Warriors (7-1-2).
Still unscored on
North Andover’s boys soccer team got a goal from Caleb Ginsburg and blanked Lawrence, 1-0. The Knights improved to 10-0-1 and still have not given up a goal all year, although the Lancers did hit the crossbar on three different free kicks.
