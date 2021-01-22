Perello to Urena
The game was tied with about 90 seconds left but Methuen got a big three by Jaleek Urena (13 points) on a nice dish from Jason Perello. That may have been the play of the game in the Rangers’ 52-46 win over Billerica. Isaac Allen led with 15 points and Andrew Lussier also hit for 13.
Still Perfect
Jasmine Becotte (20 points) and Jordyn Galgay (18 points) were on their games to lead Pelham (5-0) to an easy 61-39 girls hoop win over West.
Indians cruising
Sanborn improved to 3-0 with a 69-44 win over Coe-Brown. Dylan Khalil had 20 points, James Bush 16 and Jared Khalil 12.
Finally in action
It was a long time coming for the Pentucket basketball team. Friday was its opener but the PRHS boys fell to North Reading 61-38. Silas Bucco had 11 points in the loss.
Super Simard
Haverhill’s Cailey Simard and Olivia Melo went 1-2 in the all-around but Andover pulled out the 131.75-130.4 win. Molly Foster and Gabby Bresnick led the Golden Warriors.
24-4 period
Haverhill led by 2 at the half but Andover outscored the Hillie boys 24-4 in the third en route to a 67-45 win. Ryan MacLellan had 18 and Ayn Aruri 8 in the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.