Phillips breaks 4 NE records
The Phillips boys swim team had quite the day in a tri-meet sweep over Loomis and Hopkins, breaking four New England records. Max Hunger set new marks in the 200 freestyle (1:52.90) and the 500 freestyle (4:01.61), Sam Donchi is the new record holder in the 100 backstroke (57.67) and Arnold Su now owns the 100 breaststroke (1:03.91).
Surging HPNA rolls
The Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover girls hockey team continued to roll, blanking Central Catholic 7-0. Hannah Keating and Eliana Kane both scored twice for HPNA and Jenny Hubbard got her second shutout in two games and fourth of the season.
Pendleton power
With 18.9 seconds left in regulation, Lydia Pendleton took a feed off a shot from Brenna Greene and found the back of the net to lift Methuen-Tewksbury to a thrilling 1-1 ties against Waltham. The Red Rangers fired 46 shots on net before finally breaking through.
Knights shut out No. 16
Led by three goals from TJ Fredo, the North Andover boys hockey team beat Boston Latin, which came into the game ranked No. 16 in EMass by the Boston Globe, 4-0. Patrick Green made 21 saves to earn the shutout.
