Michaud nearly perfect
Harry Michaud delivered a fantastic 278, one strike away from a perfect game, and added a 207 second game to lead Pinkerton bowling against Merrimack and Coe-Brown. Colby Wong rolled games of 172 and 158 and Matt Gagnon added a 149 and 172
Seleny takes three
Conor Seleny won the 300 (36.91) and 55 hurdles (7.60) and led the winning 4x200 relay (1:32.62) for Pinkerton at a last-chance meet at Phillips Exeter. Adding wins for the Astros were Ben Fleming (55 dash) and Stephen Connelly (600).
Windham scored a pair of second-place finishes from Braeden Manti (55 dash) and Andrew Abirached (shot put).
Nadeshka: Career high
Nadeshka Bridgewater was red hot with six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 24 points as Central Catholic surged past Billerica, 61-55.
Cross wins two
Meghan Cross won the 1,500 (5:01.06) and led the winning 4x800 relay to pace Pinkerton at a last chance meet at Phillips Exeter. Adding wins for the Astros were Macy Graves (600) and Emily Lesburt (high jump).
Krafton, Efosa red hot
Grace Efosa erupted for 27 points and Staci Krafton added 20 points as Whittier rolled over Medford 69-50. Natalie Cintron added nine rebounds for the winners.
