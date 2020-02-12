Central cops title
Even with Nadeshka Bridgewater unable to play with an injured hand, Central Catholic’s girls (17-1) whipped a solid Billerica club, 47-33, to cap off its third straight unbeaten MVC championship season. Claudia Porto had 9 points and 7 rebounds while Claire Finney had 9 points, 3 assists and 6 rebounds for the Raiders, who play in the Comcast Tournament in Woburn this weekend.
Haas steps up
Haverhill topped Methuen, 56-46. Elijah Haas had a team-high 16 off the bench for the Hillies. Jeremyah Phillips ripped down 11 boards. The story for the Rangers was Andrew Lussier (21 points, 6 3’s). At 9-9, Methuen has to win one of its last two (Chelmsford, Springfield Phoenix) to make the state tourney.
Brown for 27
Drew Brown led Pelham with 27 points (6 3-pointers) and Derek Crowley added 20 in a 75-41 win over Sanborn.
Astros stun Jags
Pinkerton (1-11, 2-13) earned its first regular season win, dumping Windham (6-6), 62-51. The Astros’ only other win was over Windham in the IAABO Christmas Tourney. Mike Packowski shined for the Astros with 9 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Dunne (13), Jimmy Flynn (11) and Miguel Mejia (10) all scored in double figures.
‘Triple’ for Mills
Ester Mills had a triple double with 23 points, 10 steals and 12 rebounds as Fellowship Christian whipped Chelsea 44-26 to avenge an earlier loss.
Efosa paves way
Grace Efosa poured in 32 points as Whittier Tech pulled away from Greater Lawrence with a 68-54 victory to clinch at least a share of the Commonwealth Conference title.
Knights ski strong
Led by senior Peter Radulski, the North Andover boys ski team had its best outing of the year in its last regular season meet. The Knights placed three skiers in the top nine and gave St. John’s Prep its closest decision of the year in addition to crushing Manchester-Essex. Radulski had a career-best fifth-place finish, Segev Moritz was seventh and Caleb Litster was ninth.
