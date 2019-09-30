Rangers block away
Rosely Nunez had 13 blocks and Rachel Batista added 12, including the game-winner, as Methuen rallied past Billerica, 3-2, after losing the first two sets. Kate McDonnell had 26 assists and 21 digs.
Ortiz aces it
Kerry Ortiz had 10 aces of her 15 service points and led Greater Lawrence with nine kills as the Reggies (7-4) swept Chelsea.
Knights qualify
North Andover’s surprising volleyball team qualified for the state tournament before October with a sweep of Dracut to improve to 10-1. Laura Farnum had 14 digs for the Knights, who spread the playing time and statistics around.
Teece paces rout
Erin Teece had a hat trick and added two assists as Central Catholic whipped Tewksbury in field hockey, 7-2. Sophomore Brooke Jankowski had a goal and an assist.
Salem finally loses
After eight straight wins, the Salem volleyball team finally lost, 3-2 to Winnacunnet despite 21 kills from Lauren McCloskey and 38 assists from Kacie
