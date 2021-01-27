||||
Haverhill - Virginia M. (Klotzle) Prescott, 100, passed away on January 1, 2021 at Maplewood Center in Amesbury. Born in Haverhill on August 21, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Samuel H. and Gladys M. (Stone) Klotzle. After graduating from Haverhill High School she continued her educa…
