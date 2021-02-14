Red Rangers roll
Tory Sweeney scored her first career goal on senior night to highlight Methuen/Tewksbury’s 6-1 win over Central Catholic. The surging Red Rangers improved to 7-4.
Jake and Jake
Jake Dumont scored 16 of his 19 points and Jake McGlinchey had 15 of 16 points in the second half as Pelham remained unbeaten (10-0) with a 52-29 win over Oyster River.
Dual tourney next
Pelham’s wrestlers defeated Souhegan 39-30 to finish the regular season at 6-4 as they gear for the Division 3 dual tourney. Nathan Maslanek moved up to 113 again and prevailed with a 10-5 decision and Patrick Soonthornprapuet had a 29-second pin.
Jags hold on
Windham’s Nick Antonucci and Nick Parker rallied for comeback wins and Mason Ketelaar came through with a major decision for the decisive point as the Jaguars held off Keene, 37-36.
Hillies win first
Haverhill’s boys swim team won its first meet of the season, 101-61 over Lowell. Casey Connors and Dan McLaughlin both won individual events and were on two winning relay teams.
Glass Eaters
Haverhill’s inside game was too much as the Hillies won a 62-58 triple OT thriller at Methuen. The Rangers’ Mitchell Crowe (20 points, 4 3’s) hit a 3-pointer with about 10 seconds left to force OT. The OTs were all defense. In the end, there was just too much Phillip Cunningham (21 points, 12 rebounds) and Junior Efosa (18 points and 13 rebounds).
Dempsey joins club
Senior Sarah Dempsey scored 23 points, to give her 1,011 for her career, and Windham rolled past Alvirne 58-42. She also grabbed 15 boards. Jess Minotti and Abby Husson both added 9 points.
Godin wins it
Nate Godin was fouled taking a 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left and made 2 of 3 to give Central Catholic the 52-51 win over Lowell. CCHS outscored Lowell 26-16 in the fourth to pull it out. Xavier McKenzie had 19 points and Godin 12 in the win.
Hanscom takes over
With Tatum Shaw out, Amelia Hanscom poured in 19 p[oints and Anna Foley added 10. They led Andover to the 33-23 win over North Andover. Hannah Martin had 18 of the Knights’ 23 points.
Brander late
It was deadlocked after 3, but Pinkerton (4-0) pulled out the 53-46 win over Londonderry. Drew Brander scored 6 of his 12 in the fourth. Anthony Chinn had a team-high 13 and Justin Dunne contributed 9 points and 10 boards.
Perfect Astros
Pinkerton improved to 4-0 with a 41-23 win over Londonderry. Kristina Packowski scored 16 points and Avah Ingalls 13 in the win.
