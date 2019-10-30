Rivera nets pair
Elainy Rivera scored twice to pace the Greater Lawrence girls to an easy 5-0 win over Lawrence in girls soccer.
Sister combination
Brooke Tardugno scored on an assist from older sister Stephanie Tardugno to lift Methuen over Greater Lowell, 1-0 in girls soccer.
Central golfers tie
Central Catholic golfers Mikey Yfantopulos and Josh Lavallee both fired 79s Tuesday at the Division 2 state tournament in Williamstown to tie for 16th place among individuals. Winchester’s Trevor Lopez was the medalist with a 71 and Concord-Carlisle was the team champion.
