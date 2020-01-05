Rubio, relay take wins
Emily Rubio won the high jump with a personal-best 5-3 to lead Pentucket at the MSTCA Freshman/Sophomore Small School Championship. She was also seventh in the 300 (43.47).
Adding a victory for the Sachems was the 4x200 relay of Sabrina Campbell, Reese Gallant, Sage Smith and Emily Rubio in 1:50.93. Campbell chipped in with a fourth in the 300 (43.27).
Astros impress on slopes
The Pinkerton girls ski team took third and Astro boys took fourth in a multi-team meet against Keene, Goffstown, Merrimack and Bishop Guertin.
Chris Bennett led Pinkerton, placing third overall. Ava Sozgin paced the girls in fifth, while Katelyn Bennett was sixth.
Grimard leads the way
Connor Grimard rolled games of 148 and 131 to lead Pinkerton bowling against Bishop Guertin and Hillsboro-Deering. Colby Wong added 123 and 186 performances and captain Bryant Nourse chipped in with a 178 and 170.
