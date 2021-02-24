Final Score: Salem breaks through

Pacy leads way
Ryan Pacy poured in a career-high 26 points as Salem won its first game of the season, 69-55 over Timberlane. The Blue Devils zoomed out to a 41-16 halftime lead and never looked back. Ashton Ventola scored 16 points for the Owls.
Brander paces win
Freshmen Drew Brander scored 17 points and Jackson Marshall added 15 points with 8 rebounds as Pinkerton took out Windham 59-52 to improve to 7-1. Also, Justin Dunne had 11 rebounds and Andy MacDonald held Windham star Joey DaSilva to 10 points while scoring 8 himself.
“That’s about as good as we’ve played,” said Pinkerton coach David Chase.
The two teams meet again Thursday in Windham at 4 p.m.
Jaguars out fast
Windham’s girls jumpred out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter and, behind Sarah Dempsey’s 23 points, held on for a 41-32 victory over Pinkerton. The win was the fifth straight for the surging Jaguars (7-3), who will face the Astros (6-2) again Thursday in Derry.
Hogan stars at state
Two-time state champion Ryan Hogan dominated at the Division 1 state meet over the weekend, taking down one state record and narrowly missing another, leading Timberlane’s boys to seventh place at division one states.
Hogan swam to first place titles in the 200 IM and 100 BK. His 200 IM took down the state record by 2.5 seconds and swam an All-American consideration time of 1:51.16. In the 100 backstroke, he took home the title and narrowly missed the state record after swimming a 51.09.
Also for the Owls, Riley Militello finished with two 10th place finishes in the 50 and 100 freestyle respectively while Grace Brennan scored for the girls side with a 9th place finish in the 200 IM.
A Khalil day
Dylan Khalil had 28 points and went over 1,000 points for his career and brother Jared Khalil added 21 as Sanborn handed Pelham its first loss of the season, 74-58, on Monday night.
Roeger in relief
Evan Roeger came off the bench for some strong work on the boards to help Timberlane trip Oyster River, 52-43, on Monday.
Warriors drop opener
The Merrimack College women’s volleyball program played in its first match of its abbreviated spring season on Tuesday night, falling by a 3-0 margin (25-9, 25-18, 25-13) to the University of Rhode Island at Keaney Gymnasium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.