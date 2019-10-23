First goal
Senior quad-captain John Gouthro scored his first goal of the season to help the Salem boys soccer team beat Dover, 5-2. Walaedine Hounane found the back of the net three times for the Blue Devils (5-8-2), and now has 11 goals for the season.
All-around Koelb
Ella Koelb had a team-high 28 assists, 11 service points and 6 aces to lead the Pinkerton volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep of Keene.
Starting strong
The Brooks boys soccer team exploded for five goals in the first half on its way to a comfortable 6-1 win over Lawrence Academy. Jack Brown and Abhay Gandhi each scored twice.
Who else but Crowe?
Claudia Crowe led the Methuen field hockey offense yet again with three goals and two assists in a 6-2 win over Tewksbury. Isabel Putnam was on her toes and made 23 saves for the Rangers (12-2-3).
Big-time Bard
The North Andover field hockey team battled to a solid 1-1 tie against perennial power Andover thanks to a massive 23-save effort from goalie Jenna Bard. Lexi Rivet opened the scoring for the Knights (7-4-5) in the first half before Heather Graham tied it up a little less than three minutes before the break.
