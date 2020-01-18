Final Score: Salem’s Smith goes off for Brooks

Smith goes off
Salem’s George Smith had a huge game to lead Brooks basketball to a 64-54 win over Noble and Greenough. The junior guard poured in 21 points with five 3s and also added 6 rebounds and 4 assists.
Astros out front
The Pinkerton girls ski team did just enough to edge out Goffstown, 382-381, at a quad-meet that also included Bishop Guertin and Londonderry on Friday. Senior Katelyn Bennett led the Astros with a third-place finish (1:39.52), and Ava Sezgin was right behind her in fourth (1:44.23).
Sachems smash school records
The Pentucket girls track team came in third out of 27 scoring teams at Friday’s Division 4 State Relays thanks to two relay teams breaking previous school marks. The 4x200 team of Sabrina Campbell, Emily Rubio, Syeira Campbell and Sage Smith blitzed to first in 1:47.18, shattering the old school record of 1:48.00, and the four then combined to take second in the shuttle hurdle relay in 25.38 (old school record 25.94).
Big third
It was just a two-goal game heading into the third period before Windham exploded for four goals to take a 7-1 win over Nashua South-Pelham. For the Jaguars, Charlie Breen scored twice.
