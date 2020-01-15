First career goal
Sophomore forward Nick Saunders scored his first career varsity goal to help lift Andover to a 4-0 win over Chelmsford.
Brooks wins 1st
The Brooks wrestling team won its first meet of the season, defeating Thayer 36-30 as part of a tri-meet. Corey Gaffney had a second-period pin in that meet as well as in a 48-30 loss to Middlesex.
Central stunned on mat
Chelmsford pulled off an upset in wrestling, handing Central Catholic its first loss of the season, 40-37. Nate Vachon and Owen Buffagna had overtime wins for the Raiders (10-1), but it wasn’t enough.
Andover tunes up
Andover tuned up for a big home game against HPNA Saturday with a 3-0 win over Masconomet. Lauren Adams, Kalli Archambault and Kate Gemmell all scored for the Warriors (6-1-3).
Wise prevails
Haverhill’s Steven Wise had an impressive 8-7 decision over Andover’s Kelvin Davila at 152, but there were few other highlights for the Hillies, who fell to surging Andover, 42-20. Elias Maita had a 52-second pin at 160 to remain unbeaten for the Warriors (9-1).
Parker sparks Owls
Konrad Parker had an impressive pin at 113 pounds as unbeaten Timberlane (8-0) overwhelmed Windham 64-12 for the Owls’ 52nd straight win over the last three years.
Eramo leads Hillies
Maren Eramo won two events and the all-around as Haverhill rallied past Central Catholic 136.5-135.75. Cailey Simard also had a big day for the Hillies, who are now 4-2.
HPNA pulls away
The HPNA hockey team scored four goals in the third period to pull away from a strong Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading team, 5-1. Hannah Keating scored twice for HPNA, which remained unbeaten (7-0-2)
Stoddard recovers
Trailing by five points, freshman 106-pounder Jack Stoddard pinned his opponent late in the second period to highlight Methuen’s 40-30 win over Dracut.
Raiders near comeback falls short
Trailing Westford 4-1 early in the third, the Central Catholic boys hockey team got a goal from Robert DiBiasio early in the period, then pulled to within one with six minutes left when Michael Dinges finished a nice feed off a 2-on-1 rush. But Westford scored with three minutes left, then added an empty-netter to take the 6-3 win.
