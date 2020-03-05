Schramm leads rally
Luke Schramm scored 12 of Windham’s 25 third-quarter points as the Jaguars turned a nine-point halftime deficit into a 71-69 victory over Spaulding. Joey DaSilva scored a game-best 21 points and Rocky Heres added 19 points for the winners.
Brown red hot
Drew Brown hit six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 26 points, and Derek Crowley added 20 points as Pelham topped Sanborn 82-59. Dylan Khalil led the Indians with 17 points.
Johnson hit 7
Bradford’s Dallion Johnson hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 27 points and No. 6 Phillips Academy beat archrival No. 3 Phillips Exeter 73-63 in the first round of the NEPSAC Class A tournament on Wednesday. The Big Blue advance to the quarterfinals against No. 2 Hotchkiss on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.