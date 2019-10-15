Sophs boost Windham
Sophomore Cassie Faria had 14 kills and classmate Ava Mayo had 24 service points as Windham staged a big 3-1 win over Bedford.
NECC soccer win
The Northern Essex soccer team improved to 5-8-1 with a 2-1 win over New Hampshire Tech. Michael Mbua and Daller Ucles scored for the Knights and goalie Anthony Bellomo had 10 saves.
Bevens: 5 goals
Abbey Bevens celebrated senior night in style, scoring five goals to lead Pelham field hockey to a 6-0 win over Pembroke.
Showdown to Knights
Jack Bicksler led the way in first with a 14:31 for 2.7 miles at Harold Parker as North Andover defeated Billerica to clinch the MVC small division title. Jett Stad was fourth for the Knights (9-1) and Segev Moritz was fifth.
Missing Abby
North Andover’s girls cross country team was missing No. 1 runner Abby Mastromonaco for its showdown with Billerica because of an ailing hip and it showed as the Knights fell, 25-31. Courtney Dalke was third for the Knights (9-1) with Leyla Kvaternik fourth and improving Hannah Martin sixth.
Reggies clinch
The Greater Lawrence volleyball team was supposed to be rebuilding after graduating nine seniors, but the Reggies responded in a big way and clinched the CAC title by defeating Greater Lowell 3-2. Kerry Ortiz had 12 kills and six aces for the Reggies (12-5), Nataly Guzman contributed 16 assists and 15 service points and Kiara Moralez finished with a season-high 25 digs.
Surging Warriors
Behind two goals by Allen Gao and a goal from Zoah Silva-Landry, Andover’s boys soccer team won its second game in two days to improve to 7-6-3. After starting the season 2-5-1, the Warriors have lost only once in the last seven games.
Crowe hits 20
Claudia Crowe scored three goals for the Methuen field hockey team in a 4-0 win over Bedford, bringing her season total up to 20 this fall.
Seeding battle
Nic Colvin scored his first goal of the season on a penalty kick and Aidan Peretz also scored as Windham won a big Division 1 battle with Timberlane, 2-0. Goalie Preston Neal had an outstanding game for the Jaguars (8-3-2), who now have the same record as the Owls.
Hillies heating up
The Haverhill boys soccer team won its second straight game with a 1-0 win over Lawrence. Ethan Archambault scored the goals for the Hillies (7-5-1), who also had three goals taken away from the referee, and Tyler Carroll pitched the shutout in net.
Cartier wins it
Nate Cartier’s second goal of the game proved to be the difference as Whittier Tech slipped past Minuteman, 2-1, in boys soccer.
