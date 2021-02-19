Final Score: Standout sophomores power Windham over Salem

Super Sophs
In Windham’s 65-44 win over Salem, sophomores Jack St. Hilaire 19 points (14 in second period), George Fortin (13 points) and Blake Dempsey (10 points) led the way. Joey DaSilva had a bundle of assists. Adan Ayala had 10 for the Devils.
That’s Amari
Sarah Dempsey scored 20 points, Bree Amari 11 and Abby Husson 8 in Windham’s 56-41 win over Salem. For the Blue Devils, senior Briana Boucher (14) and freshman Jenny Olson (10) had career highs.
Double-Double
Sophomore Anthony Chinn had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Justin Dunne added 12 points as surprising Pinkerton improved to 6-1 with a 46-36 win over Nashua South.
Astros now 6-1
Abby Marasco and Kristina Packowski each bagged 12 points and Pinkerton handed Nashua South a 48-36 loss.
