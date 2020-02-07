6 straight titles
Senior Angelina Yacubacci tossed in 16 points and freshman Abby Dube pumped in a career-high 12 for Pentucket, which clinched its sixth straight CAL Large title.
Andover is in
Andover held Tewksbury to 13 second-half points in a 65-41 romp. Kyle Rocker (22 points) and Aidan Cammann (14) led the way. This clinched a tourney berth for Andover, which has made it all 31 years under Dave Fazio.
Johnson on fire
Haverhill’s Daillon Johnson drilled seven 3-pointers and had 28 points to lead Phillips Academy to a 76-74 victory over Thayer.
Tally, too
Grace Efosa (29 points) had another brilliant game and she was backed by Allie Talley (season-high 25 points). They were the big stars in Whittier’s 73-54 win over Mystic Valley.
Jaguar comeback
Down 10 heading into the fourth quarter, Windham outscored Portsmouth 18-6 the rest of the way for a 43-41 win. Liv Tsetilas (16 points) and Sarah Dempsey (8 points) made clutch free throws down the stretch to give Windham their first lead of the game with 36 seconds left.
Too much Trevor
Trevor DeMinico tossed in 22 points and John Bennett added 14 to power Salem to a 59-44 win over Timberlane. Kyle Ventola had 12 for the Owls.
Up with Downer
Emily Downer had 21 points and 6 boards for Central Catholic in a 67-43 win over Lawrence. Yarleen Betances had a game-high 27 for the Lancers.
Shaw-stopper
Tatum Shaw drilled a pair of threes and finished with a team-high 22 points to lead Andover to a 49-36 win over Tewksbury. The Warriors led 30-12 at halftime before cruising to victory.
