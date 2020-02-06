Warriors play spoiler
Steve Ingram scored twice, and Andover killed off a late penalty to earn a big 4-4 tie against St. John’s Prep. The Eagles are Super 8 hopefuls, and last night’s result doesn’t help their case.
Central tunes up
Mike Glynn had a 15-second pin and Central Catholic tuned up for Saturday’s Division 2 dual meet tournament at North Andover with a 42-31 win over Lowell.
Hollingsworth to the rescue
Aidan Hollingsworth scored with 1:14 left in regulation to lift Methuen to a 4-4 tie against Cambridge. James Trussel stood tall in net with 45 saves for the Rangers (6-6-2).
Sterling 13 seconds
Sterling McLaughlin had a 13-second pin in Pinkerton’s 60-18 win over Alvirne. Teammate Xavier Anthony was close behind with a 17-second pin at 152 pounds for the Astros (9-2).
Sweet revenge
Grace Efosa (28 points) and Aliyah Talley (21 points) each hit five 3s to lift Whittier to a 68-58 win over a Stoneham team that beat the Wildcats by one earlier in the season. Rachel McGrath and Natalie Cintron were a force on the boards with 22 combined rebounds.
First goal
Freshman Nikole Gosse had a night to remember, scoring her first career goal to lift Methuen/Tewksbury to a 3-2 win over Acton-Boxboro.
Saving it for the 4th
Sarah Dempsey scored 14 of her team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter to lift Windham to a 44-36 win over Dover.
Cordero sparks Rangers
Xavier Cordero battled back from an early deficit to grab a 7-3 decision at 132 pounds to help spark Methuen to a hard fought 39-36 win over Lawrence. Heavyweigh Corey Bard had a key pin for the Rangers (19-3) as well.
Collyer connects for PMA
The Presentation of Mary girls basketball team is headed to the postseason after beating Immaculate Heart of Mary, 41-26, and Shannon Collyer is a big reason why. The senior tri-captain scored 25 points in the win and connected from deep five times. Fellow senior captain Eva Fabino had 9 points and 4 steals.
Davila charges back
Trailing 6-2 to highly ranked Liam McAveny, Andover sophomore Jonathan Davila charged back for a 7-6 decision to highlight Andover’s 36-18 victory over Masconomet.
Smith leads way
George Smith had four 3-pointers and 18 points to pace Brooks (15-2) in a 65-57 win over a strong Middlesex club.
Speedy Marquis
Adam Marquis had the fastest pin of the night, in 16 seconds at 145 pounds, as Timberlane crushed Keene, 59-11.
Reggies romp
Greater Lawrence’s wrestling team had perhaps its best showing of the season, crushing Dedham, 59-12. Edward Pimentel had the fastest pin of the day, in 32 seconds.
