Rai, Jaguars prevail
In a battle of two of the top Division 2 boys cross country teams in New Hampshire, Windham took four of the first six places to defeat Sanborn by nine points (24-33) in a four-team meet at Pelham. Rohan Rai finished first, overtaking Sanborn rival Jared Khalil in the final 150 meters to win by three seconds in 16:01. Windham’s Trey Gonzalez ran a strong race for third.
Faith on fire
Faith Lee netted three goals and Megan Malolepszy and Macy Daigle each scored their first career varsity goal as Central Catholic girls soccer opened its season by crushing Malden Catholic 9-1.
Rufo 1st again
Freshman Ginia Rufo placed first overall for the second straight meet to lead Pinkerton to a 27-32 victory over Nashua South.
Owls win again
The surprising Timberlane girls soccer team won its fourth straight game, 1-0 over Windham. Bella Keogh scored for the Owls, who have already won more games than last year.
Brennan sizzles
Junior Luke Brennan had a sizzling 15:49 winning time on Pinkerton’s 3.0-mile home course to lead the Astros to a 17-44 win over Nashua South.
Campbell nets four
Sabrina Campbell exploded for four goals and Mackenzie Currie tallied two of her own as Pentucket girls soccer rolled to a season-opened 10-0 win over Triton.
