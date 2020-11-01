Windham advances to state semis

Emily Manning and Katie Durkin each scored a goal as Windham girls soccer defeated Salem 2-1 in the Division 1 quarterfinals on Sunday night.

Reagan Murray and Lauren Brooks each had an assist and Jess Thibodeau made two saves as the Jaguars (4-4-2) advanced to their first state semifinal in five years.

They will travel to face Dover on Thursday. The time is TBA.

Rachel Carr scored for Salem (3-7-2), off a penalty kick in the second half.

