Windham advances to state semis
Emily Manning and Katie Durkin each scored a goal as Windham girls soccer defeated Salem 2-1 in the Division 1 quarterfinals on Sunday night.
Reagan Murray and Lauren Brooks each had an assist and Jess Thibodeau made two saves as the Jaguars (4-4-2) advanced to their first state semifinal in five years.
They will travel to face Dover on Thursday. The time is TBA.
Rachel Carr scored for Salem (3-7-2), off a penalty kick in the second half.
