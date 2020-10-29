Croteau, Jaguars advance
Ashley Croteau tallied a team-high 22 service points, serving for nine straight points at one point to set the tone for Windham’s 25-20, 25-14, 17-25, 25-13 win over Salem in the New Hampshire Division 1 preliminary round.
Cassie Faria added a team-high 12 kills and Lana Carboni tallied 20 assists and 12 service points for the Jaguars, who will next play at Londonderry on Saturday at 6 p.m. Katie Jamer led the Blue Devils with 13 service points and 13 assist.
Hinchey leads Salem
Freshman standout Charlotte Hinchey continued her dazzling freshman season by scored twice, giving her 13 goals on the season, as Salem girls soccer defeated Manchester Memorial 3-1 in the Division 1 preliminary round. The Blue Devils will now play at Windham at 2 p.m. Sunday in the quarterfinals.
Penalty kick winner
Tied after two overtimes, Windham defeated Manchester Central 2-1 in penalty kicks to advance to the Division 1 girls soccer quarterfinals.
Reagan Murray scored in regulation for the Jaguars. Cassie Fischer scored the game-winner in the 10th round of the shootout and Jess Thobodeau had 13 saves in the win.
Owls fall to fellow unbeaten
Arden Ferrari-Henry excelled in goal with 12 saves, but Timberlane girls soccer dropped a battle of undefeated teams 2-0 to Exeter in the Division 1 preliminary round. The Owls fell to 8-1-1, while the Blue Hawks improved to 12-0-0.
