Jags take it
It went the distance but Windham (2-0) remained unbeaten, handing Salem (3-1) its first loss. The scores were 25-8, 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 15-11. Matt McCloskey had 14 kills and 2 blocks for Salem. Jared Stivala had 16 kills for Windham and Jeff Draper 13.
Locals spark Bryant
Bryant blitzed Merrimack College in women’s lacrosse, 19-7. For the 2-9 Warriors, Taylor Darrell (2 goals, assists) and Haley Bartlett (goal, assist) shined. For 5-5 Bryant, freshman Lily Auger from Pinkerton and senior Emma Lindquist from Windham each had a goal.
Blue Devils romp
Salem crushed Portsmouth in softball 19-2 as freshman Addison Lucier was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and four runs scored, sophomore Vania Moniz was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Bri Boucher was 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs to lead the way.
No-hitter for Doyle
Liam Doyle pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 13 as Pinkerton crushed Bishop Guertin 10-0. Jacob Albert had a triple, was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and scored twice for the Astros.
Lahey leads way
Emily Lahey got things rolling with a solo home run in the fifth and was 3 for 3 with two runs scored as Pinkerton softball won its third straight, 5-1 over Bishop Guertin. Freshman Adi Runge threw a 4-hitter, striking out seven for the win.
Collins paces Owls
Hannah Collins had a double and triple among four hits and drove in four runs to pace Timberlane to an 11-6 win over Dover.
