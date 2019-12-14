Epic teammate battle
Teammates Quinn Cerami and Landon Neal had quite the head-to-head battle in both the 55-meter dash and the 300 at Saturday’s Plymouth State meet, ultimately helping lead Windham to a second-place finish as a team. In the 55, Cerami edged out Neal by .007 seconds to take first, but in the 300 Neal took first and edged out Cerami by .04 seconds.
Knights comfortable with 4
There was nothing weird about the North Andover boys hockey team beating Andover, 6-3, to start its season, except that the Knights skated to victory thanks to three shorthanded goals! Jimmy Boyle scored twice for the winners.
Two-way Smith
The Brooks boys basketball team trailed unbeaten St. George’s by five with eight minutes left, but Salem’s George Smith hit a late 3-pointer to seal a 67-60 comeback win. The junior also played great defense on reigning league MVP and George Mason-bound Tyler Kolek, holding him to a hard-earned 20 points.
Astros start strong
It was a nice start to the indoor season for the Pinkerton boys track team, which won an eight-team meet at UNH with 70 points. Ryan Dane (55 dash, 6.70), Stephen Connelly (1,500, 4:27.57) and Conor Seleny (55 hurdles, 7.84) all had individual wins for the Astros, who also won the 4x160 relay.
Couple Jaguar winners
The Windham girls track and field team had two winners at a meet at Plymouth State. Abby Hughes won the 600 (1:49.92) and Reagan Murray won the 300 (45.68), as the Jaguars took sixth out of 10 scoring teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.