Zorrilla does it all
Gabe Zorrilla poured in 37 points and had 17 rebounds as Lawrence took apart North Andover, 57-44. The Lancers (12-4) were 0 for 13 on 3-pointers but Zorrilla made sure it didn’t matter. Kyle Moore led North Andover with 16 points.
Guertin guides Hillies
Zach Guertin scored a career-high 15 points on five 3s, as Haverhill hung on in overtime to beat Tewksbury, 70-64. Phillip Cunningham added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Jeremyah Phillips chipped in 9 points and 11 boards for the Hillies, who were also celebrating coach Souleymane Wayne’s birthday.
Moritz paces Knights
Segev Moritz placed fifth overall to pace the North Andover skiers to a pair of victories in North Shore League ski action. The Knights had a good day, placing seven in the top 20 and 10 in the top 30 skiers.
Talley leads ‘Cats
It was a rough shooting night, but Aliyah Talley finished with 19 points to lead Whittier to a 45-44 win over Northeast. It was a good win for the Wildcats (11-3), who host the rematch against Greater Lowell on Friday (5:15 p.m.).
Owls hold on
Ahead 38-31 entering teh fourth quarter, Timberlane’s girls held on for a 44-41 victory — their second of the season. Autum Brooks led the Owls with 11 points.
Secretary of Defense
Andrew Lussier led an inspired defensive effort and Methuen tripped MVC Small-Leading Billerica, 47-46. “He was on Ryan Murphy the majority of the game and Murphy is a monster,” said Ranger coach Anthony Faradie. “Andrew did a phenomenal job.” Murphy, who was leading the league at 23.4 ppg, was limited to 16 hard-earned points while Kevin Garcia led MHS with 18 and Mitchell Crowe added 13. The Rangers also got a boost from a loud home crowd.
DeMinico on target
Trevor DeMinico poured in 22 points as Salem coasted past struggling Londonderry, 71-47.
Astros out fast
Led by the 19 points of Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton zoomed to a 28-9 lead on its way to a 48-30 win over Concord. The Astros improved to 7-2 in New Hampshire.
Reggies use balance
Jeremiah Mejia’s 14 points led five players in double figures as Greater Lawrence clipped Greater Lowell 74-66.
Whittier pulls away
Whittier Tech had a huge 52-point second half to pull away from Northeast for a 70-52 victory. Anthony Couture led the way with with 22 points and 10 rebounds and Yuki Efosa chipped in with 8 points and 10 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.