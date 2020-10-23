Hat trick for Murray
Reagan Murray scored three goals for the hat trick with Lily Chhun assisting twice as Windham defeated Salem 3-1 in girls soccer.
3rd straight for Owls
Timberlane’s volleyball team won its third straight match, defeating Salem 3-1. Freshman Alison McGonagle had eight aces for the Owls.
Unbeaten into tourney
Timberlane’s girls soccer team ended the regular season with an 8-0-1 record heading into next week’s Division 1 tournament with a 4-0 shutout of Manchester West. Maggie O’Connor scored twice for the Owls.
Pelham advances
Pelham’s field hockey team scored twice in the second half to defeat Sanborn 2-1 in the Division 2 tourney opener. It advances to the D2 regional semifinals Monday.
Martin shines again
Zoe Martin made 18 saves as Haverhill’s field hockey team tied Dracut 1-1 with sophomore Katrina Savvas scoring for the second straight game. Martin compiled 34 saves in two days, helping the Hillies get off to a 1-0-1 start.
Jags gear for playoffs
Windham’s boys soccer team capped the regular season with a 2-0 win over Salem to enter next week’s playoffs with a 7-0-1 record. Charlie Breen and Landon Neal scored the goals and twin brother Preston got the shutout in goal.
