Lots of Lizotte
Lucas Lizotte had 35 assists and nine aces as Pinkerton volleyball got whipped in the first game and then won three straight over Winnacunnet.
‘Grand’ shot
Freshman Katie Fox hit a grand slam in the fifth to pull Central from behind on its way to a 14-10 win over Chelmsford.
Raider turnaround
A day after losing to Chelmsford by the same score, Central Catholic defeated the Lions 3-2 in boys tennis as Arnav Lele won a close one at third singles.
Amazing Amirault
Jyles Amirault had a personal-best 24 kills and three aces as Andover whipped Billerica 3-1
Freshmen deliver
Central Catholic freshmen Nate Blanchette (160) and Brandon D’Agostino (170) both had pins in the first minute of their matches as the Raiders overwhelmed Chelmsford 60-21 for their second straight win.
Hillies over .500
Elijah Moses hit a 3-run homer and Patrick Kelleher pitched a complete game as Haverhill (2-1) won its second straight, 7-3 over Lowell.
Chaya heats up
George Chaya delivered a triple, a single, three RBIs and a run scored from the No. 9 spot in the order, helping Central Catholic roll past Chelmsford 8-2.
First start star
Joely Bunting, in her first start, had four goals to help fuel Andover girls lacrosse to a 14-11 win over Dracut.
Alexa and Olivia
Freshman Alexa Salafia and sophomore Olivia Matrazzo both had two hits and two RBIs to pace Timberlane to a big 6-1 win over Windham. Abby Farone was the winning pitcher.
Impressive opener
Whittier softball opened its season with a 10-1 win over Essex Tech as newcomer Emily Graham threw a 3-hitter, striking out 12, Alicia Habib slugged two home runs, Alyssa Michel was 4 for 4 and Kailyn Hurley hit a home run.
Holland dominates
Brendan Holland allowed just one hit and struck out nine in five innings of shutout relief, as North Andover rallied to beat Methuen 4-3 in nine innings. Freshman David Johnson delivered the game-winning sacrifice fly in the ninth.
Lippold dominates
Westin Lippold allowed just four hits and struck out five in a complete game shutout as Windham topped Timberlane 1-0. Keegan Parke delivered all of the offense Lippold would need when he drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Powerful Salem
Salem smashed the ball in a 23-2 rout of Dover. Sophomore Ava McNamara had a home run and four RBIs and freshman Emerson Poulin had 3 hits, 4 RBIs and scored 3 runs. and four RBIs. Another freshman, Addison Lucier, had three RBIs and scored twice for the Devils (9-1).
Outdueled
Haverhill’s Sicily DiDomenico struck out 9 and allowed just two runs but Lowell ace Giana LaCedra was even better, allowing just one hit, as the Hillies fell, 2-0.
Lescovitz, Astros deliver
No. 9 hitter Paul Lescovitz delivered two hits and drove in three runs as Pinkerton rallied for 10 runs in the sixth inning on the way to beating Nashua South 12-4. Lorenzo Corsetto added three hits and scored twice for the winners.
Impressive opener
North Andover’s girls lacrosse team opened its season with a resounding 21-5 win over Tewksbury. Ten different Knights scored, led by Solan Fahey with four goals.
The Hanson duo
Winning pitcher Payton Hanson was 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs and 3 runs scored and sister Brooke Hanson was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored as Sanborn ripped MIlford, 11-3
Giordano wins 1st
Freshman Jackie Giordano threw a 3-hitter, striking out nine, for her first win, Paige Gillette had two hits and two RBIs and Molly Duval had two hits, an RBI and scored twice as Andover defeated Billerica 9-2.
