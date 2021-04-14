Tower of Power
Ella Tower threw four innings of one-hit ball while striking out 9 batters as Windham drubbed North, 19-0, in five innings.. Larissa Peissens had four hits and Tower added three in an 18-hit attack.
Mills and kills
Wil Mills had nine kills and Lucas Lizotte had 22 assists as Pinkerton and new coach Justin Scott rolled past Londonderry, 3-1, in season-opening volleyball action.
Big Game Hunter
Hunter Drouin had a brilliant game with five goals and five assists as Pinkerton rolled past Salem, 17-2, in the season opener. It was a big win for new coach Steve Gaudreau, who is replacing the legendary Brian O’Reilly.
Great relief
Payton Hanson pitched the final three scoreless innings, striking out eight, and had the winning RBI as Sanborn opened its softball season with a 2-1 win over Hollis-Brookline.
Gomez sparkles
Ryan Gomez threw a nifty 2-hitter, striking out 13, as Salem opened its season with a 4-0 shutout of Spaulding. Cody Sicard was 3 for 3 and scored a run and Ryan Ahlers was 2 for 3 with an RBI and run scored.
Astros in a blowout
Abby Jowett scored five goals and Ali Lamphere, Caroline Daziel and Amy Quigley all had hat tricks as Pinkerton’s girls lacrosse team opened its season with a bang, crushing Salem 19-0.
Salem youngsters
Salem scored 10 runs in the last three innings to surge past Alvirne 13-3 in its season opener with its youngsters leading the way. Freshman shortstop Addison Lucier was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs, freshman Jennifer Olson was 2 for 4 and scored three times and sophomore Vania Moniz had three hits and four RBIs.
What a debut!
Freshman Adi Runge hit a two-run homer on the first pitch of her high school career, drove in three runs overall and got the win in relief as Pinkerton opened in softball with a 10-8 victory over Alvirne.
