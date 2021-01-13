Central in thriller
Central Catholic tripped Andover, 50-43 in overtime, behind the stellar play of Ashley Dinges. The freshman from Haverhill, who last year was at Bradford Christian, had 14 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals. Adrianna Niles led the Raiders with 18 points. Tatum Shaw erupted for 31 for host Andover. Andover sophomore Anna Foley left game late in the first quarter with a knee injury and didn’t return.
Rangers in OT
Isaac Allen scored 7 of his 20 points in overtime and Mitchell Crowe had a team-high 21 as Methuen downed Dracut, 67-58. Andrew Lussier added 12 points.
Slow start
Haverhill could get nothing going offensively and lost to Lowell, 53-35. Junior Efosa had 10 points and Phillip Cunningham 6 for the Hillies.
Phiri nets 32
Freshman Colleen Phiri poured in 32 points in her high school debut to fuel the Haverhill girls to a 63-45 win over Lowell.
Dube leads Sachems
Sophomore Abby Dube continued to play well, scoring 12 points, as the Pentucket girls won their third straight, 43-19 over Ipswich.
Pelham out fast
Pelham came out firing on opening night jumping out to commanding 39-9 halftime lead. Senior Jake Dumont had five 3-pointers and led the Pythons with 17 and junior Jake McGlinchey had a career high 11 points.
