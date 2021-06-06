Lucky 7
Junior Eric George scored seven goals as Timberlane ousted previously unbeaten Hollis-Brookline, 14-9, in Division 2 boys lacrosse quarterfinal action. Sophomore goalie Brady Marston had 19 saves, sophomore attackman Braidon Bowman added 3 goals and an assist and junior midfielder Ethan Gerry tallied 2 goals and 2 assists.
7-6-5
Amy Quigley scored seven goals, Abby Jowett added six and Ali Lamphere had five as Pinkerton’s girls overwhelmed Exeter 21-10 in the Division 1 semifinals.
Graham and Michel
Emily Graham threw a two-hitter, striking out 13, and Alyssa Michel provided the offense with a triple and home run for three RBIs as Whittier remained unbeaten (8-0) with a 4-0 victory over Greater Lowell.
Michaud, Frank shine
Pinkerton boys lax downed rival Londonderry 9-4 on goals by Hunter Drouin (4), Michael Uber, Mason Barbone, Ryan Lynch, Aidan Price and Riley Spellman. Curtis Michaud had 8 saves while Cole Frank was 14 of 16 on faceoffs. The Astro girls also ousted Londonderry. The boys will be playing in the Division 1 semis at Exeter, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.