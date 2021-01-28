Heroic Hanscom
Amelia Hanscom made the front end of a 1 and 1 with 3.0 seconds left to give Andover a 44-43 win over Chelmsford. The sophomore guard had a team-high 17 points and Tatum Shaw added 16.
Shahtanian on fire
Andover had its way with Chelmsford, improving to 5-0 with a 91-55 romp. Richie Shahtanian (18 points, 4 3’s), Aidan Cammann (17) and Ryan MacLellan (15) starred.
Penalty hurts Rangers
A five-minute major penalty resulted in three Tewksbury power play goals and proved the difference as Central Catholic’s hockey team dropped its first game, 4-3. Sean Gray continued his strong play with one of the Raiders’ three goals.
Windham wins 1st
Windham (1-3) won its first match of the winter, whipping Manchester Central 42-9. Sam Oakes, Nick Antonucci and Con Isaac won on pins.
Donnelly Delivers
Brendan Donnelly scored twice on the power play and C.J. Carpentier also tallied as North Andover (1-3-1) got its first win, downing Billerica, 3-1. It was the Indians’ season-opener. Ben Williamson (21 saves) made some dandy saves in the win.
Colon fuels Owls
Sophomore heavyweight Malakai Colon had the match of the night coming back from an early 3-0 deficit to pin a Div. 1 state placewinner in impressive fashion in Timberlane’s 72-3 rout of Nashua North. Classmate Ben Little also beat a state place winner with a late pin in a scoreless match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.