Avoids upset
Riley Windle had a double and went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Haverhill rallied with eight runs in the sixth to avoid a major upset to defeat Lawrence 13-7.
Third set clincher
Chiara Trafton won the decisive third set 6-4 to lift North Andover to a tough 3-2 win over Chelmsford in a season finale.
End with a win
Jameson Ho won at second singles to help Lawrence avenge a loss to Tewksbury earlier in the day and allow the Lancers to end their season with a 3-2 victory.
Rousseau rumble
Lukas Rousseau had a 14-second pin at 152 and brother Adam Rousseau pinned in 1:15at 132 pounds as Whittier clippedHopkinton 48-33.
Rout for Raiders
A wrestling showdown of unbeatens wasn’t much of a showdown after all as Central Catholic crushed Methuen 56-12. Sophomore Nick Spero had an impressive 15-8 decision at 106 for the Raiders (10-0) and classmates James Crippen and Jason Belkis both had pins. Central will wrestle the winner of Danvers-Whittier in the D2 sectional Friday or Saturday while Methuen must face unbeaten St. John’s Prep Friday in Division 1.
Still unbeaten!
Whittier’s softball team remained undefeated with a 5-0 victory over Shawsheen. Emily Graham got the shutout, striking out nine, and helped her own cause with two hits and two RBIs. Dani Lear had a pair of triples and an RBI and Alyssa Michel continued her scorching season with three hits, an RBI and run scored.
Night Owls win again
The Kingston Night Owls won their second straight game, rallying with two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 victory over the North Reading A’s. Connor Morin got the game-winning hit, driving in Andrew Thibault, who had doubled. Sebastian Mexico led the offense with two hits and two runs, the final coming in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Brett Blackwell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.