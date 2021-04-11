Saturday, April 10 Final Score
Andover rolls
Haley Carver won the dash, Leila Boudries the 2-mile and Aimee Lu the 600 to help Andover down Central Catholic, 60-40. Adrianna Niles won the shot for CCHS.
Bendimirad wins
Nassim Bendimirad (dash), Michael Soucy (300) and Freddy Coleman (2-mile) won individual races for Methuen, which fell to Lowell.
Record-breakers
Brianna Aigbogum, Elise Ellis-Wright, Haylee Berry, and Bella Keaney set a school record in the 4x200 but Methuen fell to Lowell. Keaney also won the long jump.
Big Mac Attack
It was a Big Mac Attack for North Andover in the win over Haverhill. Matt McDevitt (1,000), Ronan McGarry (mile) and Connor McGarry (hurdles) were all victorious. Matt Palimisano won the jumps and Mason Semaniuk had a big 48-11.5 in the shot put. Haverhill’s Drew Roberts won the 600.
Gomez powers Raiders
Jeyis Gomez won the hurdles, long jump and 4x400 and Matthew Giannasca (mile, 2-mile) was a double winner as Central Catholic topped Andover, 56-44. Conor Moses won two events for AHS.
Red Ranger 3-peat
The Methuen-Tewksbury swim team rolled past Greater Lawrence and Lowell to finish the season at 9-2 and win its third straight MVC 2 title. The DeLanos, Philip Nguyen and Jonathan Phan were among the standouts.
Phillips wins opener
Matt Sapienza (WP)), Jacob Lapp and Thomas White combined on a 2-hitter as Phillips blanked Belmont Hill Friday in its opener..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.