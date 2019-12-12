Five-second pin
Brooks lost a double dual meet to Landmark and Portsmouth Abbey but 113-pounder Corey Gaffney had quite a day with two pins within 42 seconds, including one in five seconds.
Freshman pin
Freshman Matteo Mustapha began his high school career with a first period pin at 132 pounds as Salem opened with a 54-21 rout of Exeter.
Debut victory
Phillips Academy opened its season with a 33-30 victory over St. Paul’s to give first-year coach Kassie Archambault a victory in her debut. Andover’s Arnav Bhakta opened the meet with a 6-5 decision at 113 and freshman Colin Nugent from Boxford had a 6-2 decision at 138 in his first meet.
Fast pins
Pinkerton opened its wrestling season with a 66-10 rout of Manchester Memorial as the Astros had nine pins and two forfeits. Eight of the pins were in the first period, the quickes in 14 seconds by heavyweight Jake Scarelli.
Freshmen prevail
Freshman Aidan Williams had a pin and classmate Ky Cole recorded a major decision as Windham opened its season with a strong 52-26 win over Nashua South.
