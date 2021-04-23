Warming up
Windham volleyball spotted Hollis-Brookline the first game and then won three straight to stay undefeated at 3-0. Jeff Draper had 13 kills for the Jaguars.
Four goals apiece
Maria Killian and Morgan Ross both scored four goals as Windham’s girls handed Winnacunnet its first loss, 16-12.
BG too tough
BG made it two straight wins in the early-season lacrosse mini-series with fellow power Pinkerton. In Thursday’s 13-2 loss, Michael Uber and Mason Barbone scored for the Astros.
Salem roars back
Salem roared back from a 13-8 Game 5 deficit to beat Pinkerton 20-18 and win the match. Matt McCloskey had a whopping 26 kills for Salem. The Astros were led by Aldan Hirsch (11 digs) and Lucas Lizotte (41 assists).
Rioux the day
Tom Rioux threw a 5-hitter with 6 Ks and no walks as Pinkerton blanked BG, 4-0. Lorenzo Corsetto had two hits, a run, an RBI and a steal and Paul Lescovitz drove in a run.
Stars in net
Bedford rolled past Salem, 17-1. The Blue Devils got a strong effort from Abby Porter (12 saves).
Morgan Magic
Bishop Guertin scored twice in the top of the seventh but Emma Hodgkins got a groundout to strand a runner at second and Pinkerton prevailed 10-9. Morgan Schoenenberger whacked a 3-run homer, Alexandra Foote had three hits and three RBIs and Ashleigh Lemay added three hits and three runs.
