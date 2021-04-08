‘Trick’ for Schwartz
Catherine Schwartz had a hat trick and Ariella Jones had two assists as Whittier Tech bounced Lynn Tech 4-2 in girls soccer.
Jumpin’ Jodi
Jodi Parrott had a massive 18-9 in the long jump and won the hurdles in 8.2 to lead Andover to a 67-33 win against Lowell. Aimee Lu (600, 1:46.5) and Kayla DiBenedetto (1,000, 3:09.6) helped AHS dominate the middle distances.
Chim powers Rangers
Multiple winners Kassidy Chim, Haylee Berry and Stephanie Ceballos powered Methuen in a 57-43 win over Haverhill. Meghan Dellea won the hurdles and long jump for the Hillies.
Twombly toughs it out
Methuen topped Haverhill, 61-39. Jameson Twombly showed his toughness, finishing his 4x200 relay leg despite suffering a hip injuring during the race. Another Ranger highlight was Mike Soucy’s big effort in the 300. For the Hillies, Connor Firek and Ethan Mugwanya were double winners.
Dion, Callahan shine
Kelcey Dion won the 600 and helped North Andover to a win in the 4x400 as the Knights tripped Central, 70-30, to improve to 3-0. Aisling Callahan had a big 5:22.52 win in the mile and Ava Nassar set a new personal best of 7.56 in the dash. Central’s Katie Ciesieliski won the 300 and teamed with Daniela DiNitto, Katharine Duren and Grace Lydon to set a Raider record in the 4x200.
Knights win big
Triple winner Peter Martel (55, 300, 4x400) was the star of the meet as North Andover dumped Central Catholic, 74-26, at the Alex Farese Track. Camden Reiland (mile) and Andrey Sorokin (2-mile) won the distances. For Central, Jeyis Gomez was a double winner.
