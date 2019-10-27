Central takes wild tie
Trailing by two goals with just five minutes left in the game, Central Catholic girls soccer rallied for two scores to muster a 2-2 tie with Swampscott. Sofia Schwarz and Kate Reagan each scored a goal for the Raiders, who finished the regular season 10-4-3.
Simard tops diving
Haverhill sophomore Cailey Simard scored an impressive 458.15 to romp to the 11-dive title at the MVC Dive Invitational. Improving teammate Sophia Lundgren was second with a 371.80.
In the 6-dive competition, Central Catholic’s Deirdra Donovan was first followed by Haverhill freshman Jackie Story.
Phillips football falls short
Phillips Academy football fell to Deerfield Academy 14-0 on Sunday.
The Big Blue were led by Ben Carbeau, Anderson Sirmon and Troy Pollack.
Phillips (1-5) next hosts Worcester Academy on Saturday (6 p.m.)
