Nassar wins it
Shelby Nassar scored with 14 seconds left to lift HPNA to a 6-5 victory over Central Catholic. Kat Yelsits scored twice for HPNA.
Showdown to Pythons
In a battle of unbeatens, Pelham’s boys proved superior with an 80-55 victory over Bow. Zach Jones led the way for the Pythons (12-0) with a career-high 28 points and 12 rebounds while Jake McGlinchey had a career-high 24 points and Jake Herrling played superb defense.
Blue Devils roll
Ryan O’Rourke, George Boudreau and Matteo Mustapha all remained unbeaten with pins as Salem crushed Londonderry 60-15 in the quarterfinals of the Division 1 dual-meet state tournament. The Blue Devils will face Concord in the semifinals Wednesday.
Forfeits too costly
Windham’s wrestling team won six of eight contested matches but six forfeits proved lethal in a 42-33 loss to Nashua North in the Division 1 dual-meet quarterfinals. Tyer Tokanel, Con Isaac and Nick Parker all had wins against wrestlers who beat them earlier in the season.
That’s Amari
Sarah Dempsey scored 20 points, Bree Amari 11 and Abby Husson 8 in Windham’s 56-41 win over Salem. For the Blue Devils, senior Briana Boucher (14) and freshman Jenny Olson (10) had career highs.
Double-Double
Sophomore Anthony Chinn had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Justin Dunne added 12 points as surprising Pinkerton improved to 6-1 with a 46-36 win over Nashua South.
Astros now 6-1
Abby Marasco and Kristina Packowski each bagged 12 points and Pinkerton handed Nashua South a 48-36 loss.
Super Sophs
In Windham’s 65-44 win over Salem, sophomores Jack St. Hilaire 19 points (14 in second period), George Fortin (13 points) and Blake Dempsey (10 points) led the way. Joey DaSilva had a bundle of assists. Adan Ayala had 10 for the Devils.
