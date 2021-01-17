Methuen wins Driscoll
Methuen/Tewksbury was fired up for the Ryan Driscoll Memorial Game, ripping Central Catholic 6-1. Jessica Driscoll had a hat trick and Kat Schille scored twice.
Assists to Adams
Eliza O’Sullivan and Rose MacLean both scored twice and Lauren Adams had four assists as Andover continued to roll, whipping Haverhill/North Andover/Pentucket, 8-2.
Ranger turnaround
Methuen’s boys turned the tables on Dracut with a 9-4 victory. Senior Mark Kobrenski and sophomore Cole Lambert each scored their first varsity goal while Colby Scott, Ethan Schena and Owen Kneeland all scored twice.
Decisive 4th
Windham’s girls basketball team held Londonderry to two points in the fourth quarter Saturday and surged to a 44-30 victory. Sarah Dempsey led the Jaguars with 13 points.
Blue Devils roll
On Senior Day, freshman Cam Monahan had a second period pin at 126 pounds and junior Jack Dailey got his first career win with a first period pin at 220 pounds to highlight Salem’s 51-27 defeat of Plymouth. Also, Mike Williams rallied from a 6-1 deficit to win in overtime, 11-9, at 160.
Rangers find range
Methuen drilled eight 3-pointers on its way to a 69-44 victory over Dracut to improve to 2-0.
Gray scores again
Sophomore Sean Gray scored his third goal in two games as Central Catholic completed the week’s sweep of Andover, winning 4-1.
Can’t hold on
Methuen led 13-4 after one but Dracut rallied to force OT. The Middies outscored MHS 4-3 in OT for the 52-51 win. Stephanie Tardugno and Kailyn Tierney each had 17 points for the Rangers.
Twin Towers
Andover beat Central for the second time this week, 61-54. Aidan Cammann led with 19 and Logan Satlow had 12. Central’s Xavier McKenzie lit it up for 28 points.
Pacy on fire
Ryan Pacy had 26 points and Adan Ayala added 11 but Merrimack escaped with the 60-59 win over Salem.
Chase Era begins
Justin Dunn, Jackson Marshalll, Anthony Chinn and Drew Brander were all in double figures as Pinkerton won the first game of the season and first game under new coach David Chase. The final was Astros 60-52 over Alvirne.
Hillies bounce back
Lowell won the first matchup but it was all Haverhill in this one, 61-35. Phillip Cuningham pumped in a team-high 16 points while Junior Efosa, Elijah Haas and Enrique Alvarado chipped in with 9 apiece. Alvarado did a nice job at the point and Efosa controlled the paint.
Schwalm blitzes field
In her first race for North Andover in two years, Sydney Schwalm showed that she didn’t lose a thing. Schwalm, who was out with a torn ACL last year, finished first by a wide margin in the first girls North Shore League race of the season. Teammates Jane Freund and Mia Muse were 9th and 10th as the Knights defeated both Haverhill and Andover.
Ingalls for 18
Avah Ingalls scored 18 points and Abby Marasco and Elizabeth Lavoie added 10 apiece as Pinkerton opened with a 51-40 win over Alvirne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.