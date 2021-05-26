17-second pin
Colby Carbone had a 17-second pin to highlight North Andover’s 45-18 win over Dracut, improving the Knights to 3-3.
Turning the tables
After losing to Notre Dame 3-2 on Monday, Haverhill’s girls reversed the score for the win Tuesday. Nadia Sosa was the difference at third singles.
Comeback win
Trailing 36-22, Lawrence won the final four matches to beat Billerica 46-36. Freddy Collazo (:38) and Hezekiah Leonor (:55) both had pins in the first minute.
Payton power
Payton Hanson did it all for Sanborn in a 4-2 win over Pelham. She was 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run and got the win with 10 strikeouts while scattering five hits.
Senior night
Andover started seven seniors on Senior Night and they all delivered in a 3-0 sweep of Methuen. Akshay Godhani had 37 assists, Zach Dutton led in service points and Edward Lai had 14 digs.
Calgay sisyers
Jordan Calgay scored five goals and sister Taylor added three as Pelham whipped Milford 19-9
Wrestling dominance
Central Catholic continued to steamroll the opposition on the mat, Crushing Tewksbury 60-21. The Raiders (6-0) had 10 pins, eight by wrestlers who are still unbeaten. Jimmy Glynn had the fastest pin, in 17 seconds.
You go, Gove
Josilin Gove went the distance, allowing just one earned run, and had three RBIs to help her own cause as North Andover smashed Dracut 12-2.
Pivotal double
Alyssa Beaulieu had a two-run double in Pinkerton’s four-run fourth inning and that proved to be the difference for the Astros (13-3) in a 5-4 win over arch-rival Londonderry.
Ryan Express
Senior Ryan Grecco faced one batter over the minimum as Andover tripped Methuen, 4-1. Grecco fanned 11 and gave up just a second inning homer to Luis Tejada. P.J. Reming had two hits, a run and an RBI for AHS.
Windham in 8
Windham downed Salem, 4-3, in 8 innings. Charlie Breen went seven innings and got the win and Westin Lippold got a 1-2-3 eighth for the save. The winninjg run scored on a Joey Blair groundout in the eighth. Hard-luck loser Ryan Gomez went the distance.
Perfect 10
Elena Albano improved to 10-0 on the season with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 but Notre Dame-Tyngsboro edged Haverhill, 3-2. But Albano won again and Haverhill prevailed the next day.
Dunham no-hitter
Brett Dunham threw a no-hitter, and was one hit batter away from a perfect game, as North Andover blanked Dracut, 11-0, in six innings. After that fourth inning HBP, the Knights immediately turned a double play. Dunham threw a mere 55 pitches and helped his cause with three RBIs. Derrek Finn added two hits, three runs and two RBIs.
Chaya on Fire
In Central Catholic’s 6-1 win over Tewksbury, George Chaya had three hits and two RBIs, Mike Dieli scored twice and Frankie Melendez threw five innings of 3-hit ball for the win.
Different level
Both the Andover and Methuen girls tennis teams entered their match unbeaten but the Warriors showed they’re on a different level, winning 5-0. Isabel Zhou set the pace with a 6-1, 6-0 sweep at first singles.
Diverse scoring
Led by Grace Lydon with four goals, nine different players scored for Central Catholic in a 15-6 win over Billerica.
Super Seniors
Seniors Kyla Nguyen, Maria Mataac, Maggie Smith and Grace Caldwell led Central Catholic girls tennis to a 5-0 sweep of Tewksbury.
Amirault: 38 kills
Andover senior Jyles Amirault recorded a personal-high 38 kills in a 3-1 win over Methuen. Akshay Godhani had 43 assists. Methuen’s Ramsis De Los Santos had seven blocks and 12 service points.
1-2 punch
Jordyn Galgay was a tour de force with eight goals and Sydney Nutter added four to lift Pelham to a 15-12 win over Milford.
Farone in control
Abigail Farone went the distance for Timberlane in a 7-1 win over Spaulding. Olivia Matarazzo had three hits and Alexa Salafia and Maeve Perras scored twice.
Pabon heroics
Angel Pabon pulled out a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 thriller at third singles to lift Lawrence boys tennis to a 3-1 win over Billerica.
Gellman debut
Andover boys tennis remained unbeaten, sweeping Methuen, 5-0. Sophomore Nate Gellman made his varsity debut, teaming with Bryan Zeng to romp at second doubles.
