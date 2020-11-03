 

Central duo score two

Faith Lee and Sydney Wnek each scored twice and Central Catholic girls soccer rolled past Lowell 5-0.

Gervais nets three

Grace Gervais tallied a hat trick, scoring three goals as Central Catholic field hockey beat Lowell 5-1.

Jennings shines

Jacey Jennings had two goals and an assist as Pentucket’s girls soccer team clipped Lynnfield 3-1 to improve to 6-1-1.

Fast start

Andover’s girls soccer team zoomed to four unanswered goals in the first half, including two from Riley Lowe, to defeat Haverhill 4-2.

Burdier, Burdier

Jada Burdier led Haverhill in kills (14) and aces (6) and Kya Burdier led in assists (14) and digs (15) as the Hillies remained unbeaten with a sweep of Andover.

Two for two

Brooke Tardugno and Hailee Pickles both scored twice as Methuen’s girls soccer team whipped Lowell 6-0.

Hillies use depth

Haverhill’s girls cross country team used a 3-4-5 finish by Finleigh Simonds, Ariann LeCours and Ivy Ackerman to edge Andover 27-32. Molly Kiley and Leila Boudries had fine races for Andover while taking the top two spots.

 

