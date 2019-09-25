On the upswing
The Timberlane field hockey team won its third game in the last four with a 3-0 shutout of Keene. Lily Fay, Shawna Ruth and Natalie Macaluso scored for the Owls.
Martin holds firm
Haverhill goalie Zoe Martin made a whopping 28 saves as the Hillies held on for a 0-0 tie with Lowell in field hockey.
Stad stands out
North Andover senior Jeff Stad ran perhaps the best race of his career to finish third overall with a 16:43 time for 5K, beating Central’s James Pothier and Methuen’s Xavier Metivier, in a quad-meet at Lowell. The Knights won two of three meets.
Still undefeated
The Salem volleyball team kept its season perfect with a 3-0 sweep of Alvirne. Lauren McCloskey led the way with 12 kills for the Blue Devils (7-0).
Daugherty wins it
Haverhill junior Collin Daugherty ran the race of his life to finish first in a tri-meet with Andover and Lawrence. Andover displayed a good pack to win both of its meets.
Freshman duel
In a battle of top freshmen, Haverhill’s Finleaigh Simonds edged Andover’s Molly Kiley for first place and the Hillies swept a tri-meet with Andover and Lawrence. The Hillies took places 3-6 while improving to 3-1.
Knights top Lowell
North Andover’s girls cross country team swept a quad-meet, including a win over host Lowell for the first time ever, 20-35. Leyla Kvaternik was first in 20:08 for 5K with teammates Courtney Dalke and Abby Mastromonaco following in the next two spots.
Blocked off
Emily Grant used all of her 6-foot-1 frame to wreck havoc for the North Andover volleyball team. The senior middle hitter had seven blocks to help the Knights improve to 8-1 with a 3-1 win over Central Catholic.
Props to back line
The Andover field hockey team had a stifling 4-0 win over North Andover thanks in large part to the defense. Warrior backs Grace Ardito, Sydney Gregory, Alana Miller and Abby Miller held the Knights to just two corners all game.
Schwartz for 4
Catherine Schwartz was on fire for the Whittier girls soccer team. The junior forward poured in four goals to help the Wildcats earn a 5-0 win over Nashoba Tech.
Battle of state’s best
The Londonderry field hockey team was undefeated, but two second-half goals from Livi Manchester propelled one-loss Windham to a 2-1 win. The Jags (6-1) trailed 1-0 at the half of what could be a deep playoff preview.
