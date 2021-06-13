Relentless Rubio
Pentucket’s Emily Rubio won the 400 hurdles and the high jump and was second in the long jump to pace her team to second place in the CAL Open. Kinneal Dickens jumped a school record 35-3 1/2 for first in the triple jump. Reese Gallant won the 100 and was on the winning 4x100 and Sabrina Campbell won the 400, was on the winning 4x100 and was second in the high jump.
Marte delivers
Yorbelis Marte got the winning RBI in the fifth inning as Greater Lawrence defeated Essex Tech 3-2. Victor Roa got the win, pitching seven strong innings.
Ferullo power
Steven Ferullo poured in six goals, Steven Ferullo added a pair and John Drew had 17 saves as North Andover won a hard fought 12-8 win over Central Catholic.
Amazing comeback
Trailing 9-0 in the fourth, Methuen scored in the next four innings, capped off by three runs in the bottom of the seventh for a wild 10-9 victory over Central Catholic. Jenny Grelle and Makenna Donovan both tripled and Avry Nelson drove in Donovan with the winning run. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a comeback from nine runs,” said Methuen coach Jason Smith. “I give the girls credit for hanging in there.”
Big time rout
Whittier crushed Nashoba 20-0 in five innings as Alyssa Michel went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and Dani Lear was 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs. Overall, the unbeaten Wildcats (11-0) had 23 hits.
Gillette wins it
Paige Gillette had the game-winning double in the top of the eighth and winning pitcher Jackie Giordano went 4 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs as Andover slipped past Haverhill 6-5.
Key mat wins
Hussain Mahesri had a key pin at 170 pounds and Yasser Maita get the clinching points with a 7-4 decision at heavyweight despite being outweighed by 60 pounds as Andover rallied from a 27-6 deficit to beat Chelmsford 31-27.
Early-pin Rangers
Michael Crowe, Anthony Romano and Dom DeMaio had first period pins as Methuen remained unbeaten (9-0) with a 48-30 victory over Lowell.
Stellar start
In their first match together, Nate Gellman and Abhay Yajurvedi teamed for a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles to help Andover beat Chelmsford 5-0. The Golden Warriors improved to 11-0 for the season.
Double dynamic debut
In the varsity debut for both teams, Sarah Petisce and Panvi Patel won No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-0 to help Methuen beat Lowell 5-0.
