Big numbers

Sam Driend had an impressive 29 kills, Avry Nelson had 32 assists and Caroline Rodriguez had seven aces as Methuen outlasted Newburyport 3-2.

Dramatic win

Hannah Jordan scored on a header with 15 seconds left in the game to lift Andover to a dramatic 1-0 season-opening win over Tewksbury.

Breakthrough win

Jennifer Olson scored off an assist from Sophia Quinlan in the second half, and that was enough to give Salem field hockey its first win of the season, 1-0 over Manchester Central.

Hat trick for Meg

Meg Malolepszy scored her first career hat trick, leading Central Catholic girls soccer to a season-opening 5-0 win over Haverhill.

OT winner for Carr

Rachel Carr scored the game-winning overtime goal off a penalty kick to give Salem girls soccer a 2-1 victory over Londonderry. Charlotte Hinchey scored the Blue Devils’ first goal, while goalie Kendall Migliorini made 17 saves.

Two score twice

Courtney Pickles and Lily Finocchiaro each scored twice as Methuen girls soccer opened its season with an 8-1 victory over Lawrence.

Frosh keys stunner

Freshman Kayla Silveira scored both goals as Pinkerton’s girls soccer team stunned Exeter 2-1, ending a 35-game winning streak. Libby Williams made seven saves for the Astros, who improved to 3-1. “A pretty great win for us,” said coach Danielle Rappa.

