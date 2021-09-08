Big numbers
Sam Driend had an impressive 29 kills, Avry Nelson had 32 assists and Caroline Rodriguez had seven aces as Methuen outlasted Newburyport 3-2.
Dramatic win
Hannah Jordan scored on a header with 15 seconds left in the game to lift Andover to a dramatic 1-0 season-opening win over Tewksbury.
Breakthrough win
Jennifer Olson scored off an assist from Sophia Quinlan in the second half, and that was enough to give Salem field hockey its first win of the season, 1-0 over Manchester Central.
Hat trick for Meg
Meg Malolepszy scored her first career hat trick, leading Central Catholic girls soccer to a season-opening 5-0 win over Haverhill.
OT winner for Carr
Rachel Carr scored the game-winning overtime goal off a penalty kick to give Salem girls soccer a 2-1 victory over Londonderry. Charlotte Hinchey scored the Blue Devils’ first goal, while goalie Kendall Migliorini made 17 saves.
Two score twice
Courtney Pickles and Lily Finocchiaro each scored twice as Methuen girls soccer opened its season with an 8-1 victory over Lawrence.
Frosh keys stunner
Freshman Kayla Silveira scored both goals as Pinkerton’s girls soccer team stunned Exeter 2-1, ending a 35-game winning streak. Libby Williams made seven saves for the Astros, who improved to 3-1. “A pretty great win for us,” said coach Danielle Rappa.
